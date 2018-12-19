Jabil (JBL) Getting Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Jabil (NYSE:JBL) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Jabil earned a news sentiment score of -2.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Jabil’s analysis:

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $37.00 price target on Jabil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Jabil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NYSE:JBL opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. Jabil has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 0.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,074,688.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $361,790.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 368,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,856. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/jabil-jbl-getting-critical-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.