Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,596,116 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the November 15th total of 16,185,270 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 856,834 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days. Currently, 23.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jagged Peak Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In other news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 15,625 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $160,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,949,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,998,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Humber sold 25,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAG. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the second quarter worth $32,913,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the third quarter worth $13,888,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,383,358 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,621,000 after acquiring an additional 585,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,856,754 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,168,000 after acquiring an additional 361,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,856,754 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,168,000 after acquiring an additional 361,484 shares during the period. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAG stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

