Shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 45390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 259.67% and a negative net margin of 908.28%.

In related news, major shareholder Nantucket Investments Ltd sold 325,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $595,875.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/jaguar-health-jagx-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-23.html.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.