James D. Dondero Sells 19,081 Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) Stock

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Director James D. Dondero sold 19,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $403,944.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jernigan Capital stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.49. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $22.05.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 129.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jernigan Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $23.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCAP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jernigan Capital by 16.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jernigan Capital by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at $257,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “James D. Dondero Sells 19,081 Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/james-d-dondero-sells-19081-shares-of-jernigan-capital-inc-jcap-stock.html.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.