Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 255,404 China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 255,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in China Life Insurance by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in China Life Insurance by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in China Life Insurance by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 27,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFC stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $17.32.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that China Life Insurance Co Ltd will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFC. Nomura upgraded China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. HSBC cut China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. UBS Group cut China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded China Life Insurance to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Life Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

