Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM opened at $120.01 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $114.14 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.42. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $65.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

WARNING: “Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in Toyota Motor Corp (TM)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/jane-street-group-llc-increases-position-in-toyota-motor-corp-tm.html.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.