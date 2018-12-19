Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Position in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 367.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors stock opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Position in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/janus-henderson-group-plc-acquires-new-position-in-lithia-motors-inc-lad.html.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.