Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in LTC Properties Inc (LTC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,829 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,590,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,688,000 after purchasing an additional 420,671 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth $4,787,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $4,428,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth $1,643,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 361.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTC. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LTC Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $47.07.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 86.31%. Equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. At September 30, 2018, LTC had 199 investments located in 28 states, comprising 103 assisted living communities, 95 skilled nursing centers and 1 behavioral health care hospital.

