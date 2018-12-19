JD Sports Fashion (JD) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.93) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 454 ($5.93) price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 491.40 ($6.42).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 327 ($4.27) on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 300.20 ($3.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 462 ($6.04).

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($53,573.76).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.