Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SRC Energy Inc (SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SRC Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SRC Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRCI. TheStreet downgraded SRC Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded SRC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded SRC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SRC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SRCI opened at $4.58 on Monday. SRC Energy has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $13.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in SRC Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SRC Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SRC Energy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 153,640 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SRC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,365,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in SRC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Spence bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

