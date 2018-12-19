Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Premier Oil PLC (PMOIY)

Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premier Oil in a report released on Friday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35.

PMOIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Premier Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

OTCMKTS PMOIY opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Premier Oil has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

