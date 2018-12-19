Jefferies Financial Group Comments on WellCare Health Plans, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (WCG)

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for WellCare Health Plans in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ Q2 2019 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $13.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $16.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

WCG opened at $230.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. WellCare Health Plans has a 1 year low of $187.06 and a 1 year high of $324.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 3,977.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 234.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 100.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard C. Breon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $599,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,183.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H James Dallas purchased 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $256.35 per share, for a total transaction of $300,185.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,647 shares of company stock worth $1,924,167 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

