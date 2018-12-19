Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 20,230 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,230 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 165.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 42.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Monotype Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:TYPE opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.79%.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

