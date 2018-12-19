Jefferies Group LLC Raises Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 19,632 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 153,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on Advanced Energy Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on Advanced Energy Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.43 and a one year high of $77.99.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 13.18%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

