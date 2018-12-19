Jewels (JWL) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

Jewels (CURRENCY:JWL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Jewels has a market capitalization of $33,404.00 and $0.00 worth of Jewels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jewels coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jewels has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jewels alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00002564 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Jewels Coin Profile

Jewels (JWL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewels’ total supply is 20,181,636 coins. The official website for Jewels is jewelsproject.com. Jewels’ official Twitter account is @jewelscoin.

Jewels Coin Trading

Jewels can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jewels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.