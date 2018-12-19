John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (PDT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.46

Shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 138680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

