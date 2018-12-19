Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $121.66, but opened at $133.00. Johnson & Johnson shares last traded at $128.39, with a volume of 22473613 shares changing hands.
Specifically, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $1,225,211.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total transaction of $38,601,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,254 shares in the company, valued at $70,243,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,187 shares of company stock worth $74,951,528 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.58.
The firm has a market capitalization of $356.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $552,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,861 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10,307.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,910,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,622 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (NYSE:JNJ)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
