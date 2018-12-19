Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,289,000 after acquiring an additional 38,285 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,762,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $1,225,211.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Prince purchased 2,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $268,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,187 shares of company stock worth $74,951,528. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $356.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

