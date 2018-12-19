JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Oracle (ORCL) a $53.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ORCL. Nomura set a $53.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Oracle from $62.50 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.66.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Oracle has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $177,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,814.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,246,115. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 70.9% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $141,000. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.