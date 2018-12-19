JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 31,761 Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,761 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.60% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 104.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the third quarter valued at $275,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 29.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter worth $263,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,000 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $51,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Branscum sold 1,510 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $48,229.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $133,779. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CMTL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $598.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.54. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $36.94.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Comtech Telecomm.’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

