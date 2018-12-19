KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $941.07 Million

Equities analysts expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to post $941.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $957.50 million and the lowest is $906.06 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $890.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Barrington Research set a $70.00 price objective on KAR Auction Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $64.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 9,598.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1,334.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

