KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141,222 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $18,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,506,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,197 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 853.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,023 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 63.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,086,000 after purchasing an additional 802,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,477,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 730,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 29.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 947,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,664,000 after purchasing an additional 217,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

KAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $70.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of KAR opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. KAR Auction Services Inc has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $64.55.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.43 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 26.50%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

