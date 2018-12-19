Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $196,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 715,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $705,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11,995.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 295,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 293,408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $851,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 337,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 60.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,372. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $577.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.91.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 502.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

