Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (KYN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE KYN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.14. 18,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,129. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $20.38.

In other news, President James C. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $148,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,810.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

