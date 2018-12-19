KB Home (KBH) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KBH. Evercore ISI raised KB Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on KB Home from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on KB Home from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on KB Home from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Shares of KBH opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. KB Home has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

In other KB Home news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $1,906,353.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619,554.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 283.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,289,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after acquiring an additional 953,079 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $23,056,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 115.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 932,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 499,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after acquiring an additional 383,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 601.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 271,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 232,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

