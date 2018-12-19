Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 24,303 Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PX. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Praxair by 101.6% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,270,000 after buying an additional 979,342 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Praxair by 116.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,311,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,859,000 after purchasing an additional 705,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Praxair by 45.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,726,000 after purchasing an additional 688,418 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Praxair by 61.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,506,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,221,000 after buying an additional 571,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Praxair by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,409,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,798,174,000 after buying an additional 393,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
PX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Praxair in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.80.
Praxair stock opened at $164.50 on Wednesday. Praxair, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.00 and a 12-month high of $169.75.
Praxair Company Profile
Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
