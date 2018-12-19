Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 24,303 Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PX. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Praxair by 101.6% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,270,000 after buying an additional 979,342 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Praxair by 116.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,311,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,859,000 after purchasing an additional 705,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Praxair by 45.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,726,000 after purchasing an additional 688,418 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Praxair by 61.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,506,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,221,000 after buying an additional 571,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Praxair by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,409,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,798,174,000 after buying an additional 393,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Praxair alerts:

PX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Praxair in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.80.

Praxair stock opened at $164.50 on Wednesday. Praxair, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.00 and a 12-month high of $169.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/kentucky-retirement-systems-acquires-shares-of-24303-praxair-inc-px.html.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.