Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $3.53 Million in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.54.

PRU opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $81.06 and a one year high of $127.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $2,323,942.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,782.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 880,315 shares of company stock valued at $22,026,194. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

