Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,016,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 45.7% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 5,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $127.22 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.38 and a twelve month high of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 63.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 108,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $14,502,393.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,777 shares in the company, valued at $19,948,798.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 58,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,806,601.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.13.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

