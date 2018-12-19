Kepos Capital LP Takes Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 160.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the third quarter valued at $162,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total transaction of $4,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,172,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ABIOMED from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $396.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.78.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $304.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.28. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.01 and a 52 week high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $181.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.41 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

