Kevin L. Beebe Sells 10,000 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $1,725,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,952.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $165.44 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $146.13 and a 12-month high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.17 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Guggenheim set a $180.00 price objective on SBA Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,461,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,965,496,000 after purchasing an additional 380,936 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 9.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 785,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,181,000 after purchasing an additional 69,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,461,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,965,496,000 after purchasing an additional 380,936 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 929,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $6,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

