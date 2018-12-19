KeyCorp (KEY) Receives Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush set a $23.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.01.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Donald R. Kimble bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,708,861.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Beth E. Mooney bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 8,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

