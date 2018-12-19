Keyera (KEY) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Keyera from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. GMP Securities lowered their target price on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.27.

TSE:KEY traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$28.00. 317,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$27.27 and a 1-year high of C$38.91.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.71876879518617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Marketing segment is involved in the marketing of NGLs, such as propane, butane, condensate, sulphur, and iso-octane, as well as various crude oil midstream activities.

