Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.2% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $97.10 and a twelve month high of $123.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,559,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares in the company, valued at $459,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

