Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) Holdings Lifted by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Kindred Biosciences worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 764.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 90.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $146,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.35.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Raymond Townsend sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $39,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $370,469.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,026,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,906,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,560. 15.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

