Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

KRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $15.38 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.25%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $194,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,408,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,103,000 after buying an additional 799,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,991,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,308,000 after acquiring an additional 408,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,991,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,308,000 after acquiring an additional 408,882 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,784,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,019,000 after acquiring an additional 788,808 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.