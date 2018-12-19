KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 278,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.3% during the third quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 18.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,054,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $404,181,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.33 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.87.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

