Klondike Gold (KG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 193005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Klondike Gold Company Profile (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 553 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims, including McKinnon Creek.

