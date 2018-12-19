KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli initiated coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLXE stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.18. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $36.13.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 83,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $2,606,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore L. Weise acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.54 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 120,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,107.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.