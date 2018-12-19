Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.51 Million in AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,442,000 after purchasing an additional 182,471 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $2,623,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

AptarGroup stock opened at $97.94 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.97 and a 1 year high of $112.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.87.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $665.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

