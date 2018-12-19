Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Holdings Decreased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $17,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5,429.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $64.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

