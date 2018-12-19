Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 1,318 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,317,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.96%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

In other news, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin S. Craighead purchased 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.70 per share, with a total value of $999,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

