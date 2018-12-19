Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 265,898 Shares of Qudian Inc – (QD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 31.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,108,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,898 shares during the quarter. Qudian accounts for approximately 0.5% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qudian were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qudian by 26.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 521,560 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Qudian by 40.8% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,155,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 334,985 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the third quarter valued at about $4,210,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Qudian by 122.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Qudian by 943.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 594,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 537,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QD. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qudian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of QD opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.52. Qudian Inc – has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Qudian had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 30.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.

