Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 1,509 Shares of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 23.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,602,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 11.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,083,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,434,000 after purchasing an additional 638,972 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in Aptiv by 2.6% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 133,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT bought a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,133,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $112.50 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other news, insider Kevin P. Clark purchased 11,310 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.43 per share, for a total transaction of $762,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $103.23. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

