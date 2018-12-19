KWS Saat (KWS) Given a €300.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

KWS Saat (ETR:KWS) has been given a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

KWS has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €334.00 ($388.37) price objective on KWS Saat and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. equinet set a €348.00 ($404.65) price objective on KWS Saat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KWS Saat in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €325.00 ($377.91) price objective on KWS Saat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €328.00 ($381.40).

KWS stock opened at €265.00 ($308.14) on Monday. KWS Saat has a 12-month low of €282.25 ($328.20) and a 12-month high of €383.15 ($445.52).

KWS SAAT SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of seeds for agriculture worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, and Cereals. The Corn segment offers corn, oilseed rape, sunflower, sorghum, millet, and field crop seeds.

