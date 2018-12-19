Landec (LNDC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Landec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Landec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Landec in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

LNDC opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landec has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.94 million. Landec had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Landec will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 18.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,475 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 20.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 62.3% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 320,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 123,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after buying an additional 92,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 226.8% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 104,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 72,315 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

