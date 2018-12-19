Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LPI. Williams Capital set a $6.00 price target on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.82.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $905.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.62. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $11.68.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Kagan sold 12,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $99,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,107 shares in the company, valued at $930,064.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 118.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,944,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,795 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $29,316,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 267.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,452,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,215,000 after buying an additional 2,512,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 52.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,234,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,599,000 after buying an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4,925.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,021,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,516,000 after buying an additional 1,981,348 shares in the last quarter.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Featured Story: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.