LATOKEN Price Reaches $0.0589 on Exchanges (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. LATOKEN has a market cap of $4.77 million and $3.79 million worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00001526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, CoinExchange and COSS. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.68 or 0.02246961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00145981 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00185786 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026234 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026243 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN was first traded on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,037,294 tokens. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, COSS, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.