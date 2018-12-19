Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $402,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 322,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.3% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.7% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director Brian C. Rogers bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $880,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Argus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors.

