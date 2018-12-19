Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Express (AXP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,131,020 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,324,840,000 after acquiring an additional 626,323 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in American Express by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 97,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 1 year low of $87.54 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,957 shares in the company, valued at $21,801,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

