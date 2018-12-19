Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 4,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.38.

NYSE NEE opened at $176.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.14. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $145.10 and a 52-week high of $184.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $267,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 4,920 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $836,941.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,326.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,614 shares of company stock valued at $16,229,527. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/laurel-wealth-advisors-inc-reduces-position-in-nextera-energy-inc-nee.html.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.